Spartans Extend Offer to 2027 WR From Illinois
The Michigan State Spartans have consistently rolled out the offers over the course of this offseason and have set their sights on another talented skill player from the Midwest. The Spartans recently offered class of 2027 wide receiver Laron Baker Jr., he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Baker is a native of East St. Louis, Illinois, entering his junior season of high school ball. He was rated a three-star prospect, per Rivals, and has also pulled in nine total offers so far. The Spartans are amongst fellow Big Ten schools like Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana, all seeking Baker's commitment.
Standing 5-10, 163 pounds, Baker has two years to continue developing into a collegiate player and will be expected to impress even more over the final two years of his high school career. Another inch or two will give him a major size advantage over many cornerbacks in the Big Ten.
Baker is gradually gaining interest from top programs after a sensational sophomore season at East St. Louis High School. He was the fourth-leading receiver on a 13-1 team that took home the 2024 Illinois Class 6A state title. Their only loss was a 14-13 overtime defeat to IMG Academy.
In 12 games last year, Baker grabbed 29 balls for 401 receiving yards and three scores, per MaxPreps. He is a middle to deep ball threat, certainly primed for the Division I level, and made his presence known for one of the more elite high school teams in the country.
Players that come from such championship pedigree tend to find even more success at the collegiate level. If the Spartan recruiters were to gain Baker's commitment, they would receive a player that demands success and is willing to do whatever it takes to win another championship.
As more schools continue to show interest in the prospect, the more sense of urgency the Spartans will need to get him on campus for an official visit. He has not scheduled visits across the country just yet, and the Spartans could find an upper hand if they were the first to do so.
