Spartans Offer 2027 Four-Star DL
The Michigan State Spartans remain steady on the recruiting trail this spring as they just recently extended another offer, this time to 2027 four-star defensive lineman Luke Starcevic. He announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter
The Spartans continue to seek the nation's top talent.
Starcevic is heading into his junior season at Kindred High School, hailing from Kindred, North Dakota. In 2024, he was a two-way player, assuming roles on both sides of the ball, but truly shined as a defensive lineman. He totaled 61 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, per 247Sports.
247Sports also has Starcevic rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 7 player in the country at the defensive line position. He is a top-150 player, coming in at No. 109 overall in the country. This is a guy that the Spartans absolutely need to acquire.
With two years of high school ball left, Starcevic has already gained 11 offers, most coming from high-profile Big Ten and Big 12 schools. Iowa, Washington, Minnesota, Kansas and Iowa State are among the top schools that are vying for Starcevic's interest and potential commitment.
At 6-5, 250 pounds, Starcevic would fit in quite nicely as a freshman impact player, assuming he is able to add a bit more to his build before coming to campus. He would likely need 25 more pounds to reach his full potential of being a run stopper and pass disruptor in the Big Ten.
Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa has not been given the credit that he deserves for the time and effort he has put in to recruit many of the top defensive frontmen in the country. He has been traveling across the country to meet with recruits, and it could certainly pay off with Starcevic.
If Michigan State were to land a commitment from the four-star stud, it would be a huge fix for their pass rush problems and would likely influence many other recruits to show more interest in the Spartans. We'll see if they are able to get Starcevic on campus for a visit sooner than later.
