Spartans Seek to Flip 2026 Three-Star EDGE
The Michigan State Spartans are the latest to enter the sweepstakes for 2026 three-star edge rusher Max Carmicle as they extended an offer earlier this week, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter. A current Northern Illinois commit could be a potential flip for the Spartans.
Carmicle is technically a "soft commit" to NIU, meaning that he has verbally committed to the program, but is still taking visits and entertaining offers from other schools. From the copious amount of elite-level offers that are beginning to pour in, Carmicle is likely to switch his allegiance to a bigger school.
Carmicle is a three-star prospect, ranked the 21st-best player in Illinois and 80th-ranked edge rusher in the country, per 247Sports. Ever since making his commitment to NIU in January, Carmicle has received eight big-time offers, including the Spartans, Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas State and Kansas.
From the photo that Carmicle added with his offer announcement, Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa made a visit to meet and speak with the Spartan hopeful. This type of in-person recruiting goes a long way and could be a benefit to the Spartans, earning a late commitment flip.
The Country Club Hills, Ill. native is entering his senior season at Hillcrest High School, where he recorded 40 tackles and six sacks over a 10-game span. His six sacks ranked No. 4 in the state at the 5A level, per MaxPreps. This is a guy that had four-star potential by the end of the his senior year.
At 6-7, 250 pounds, Carmicle is already ready for the highest level of college football, physically. He is a man amongst boys on the high school field and showed his dominance through the numbers this past season. He will more than likely elevate to a larger program, most likely in the Big Ten.
Carmicle is scheduling and taking visits with other high-profile programs, something the Spartans will likely do over the next few months. If they can get Carmicle out for an official visit on a game day in the early season, it is hard not to love the atmosphere in East Lansing and Spartan Stadium.
