Spartans Seek to Flip 2026 Three-Star WR
The Michigan State Spartans recently extended an offer to 2026 three-star wide receiver Milan Parris, a current commit to the Iowa State Cyclones. The Spartans are looking to flip his commitment with a strong recruiting push over the coming months before the 2026 collegiate season.
Parris is still accepting and announcing offers, breaking the news on Wednesday morning via X, formerly known as Twitter. There is a chance the Stow, Ohio native is going to reopen his commitment and give the Spartans a chance at securing him.
Parris is ranked the 21st overall recruit in the state and the 77th wide receiver in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. At 6-5, 200 pounds, Parris is a wide frame with elite speed for his size, with a wide catch radius, having a 6-8 wingspan.
Since committing to Iowa State in late January, Parris has received six more offers, bringing his total to 18 overall. The Spartans are one of the most notable teams to extend an offer, obviously competing with the Cyclones as well as Penn State, Kentucky, Wisconsin and others.
The star receiver is entering his senior season at Walsh Jesuit High School, located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He was a part of last year's team that went finished 13-1, falling in the Ohio Region 5 state finals. One final year for Parris to impress before either heading to Ames, Iowa or another destination.
Michigan State is continuing to heavily recruit the wide receivers of the future as it seeks to match the talent level of the top teams in the Big Ten. If this program wants to return to a Big Ten championship and another College Football Playoff, securing skill players is a high priority.
If Parris ever schedules a visit with the Spartans, the chances of him flipping his commitment are much greater. He will continue to weigh his options over the next several months, and the Spartans will be at the top of the list of competitors to steal him away from Iowa State.
