Spartans Offer 2026 RB From Nebraska
The Michigan State Spartans have set their sights on class of 2026 running back Nelsyn Wheeler, extending him an offer earlier this week.
He announced the offer on social media on Wednesday.
The Omaha, Nebraska native has reopened his recruitment after a recent decommitment.
Wheeler stands 5-9, 200 pounds, rated a three-star prospect and the No. 6 player in Nebraska, per Rivals. He recently decommitted from Northern Illinois back in February and has since gained several other high-profile offers, including the Spartans, over the past two months.
Since reopening his recruitment, programs such as Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Maryland, Kansas and Oregon State have all extended offers. He has already scheduled visits to the Badgers, Bearcats, and Fresno State. Michigan State should soon follow suit.
Wheeler is entering his senior season at Millard South High School after a phenomenal junior season in 2024. He earned 152 carries for 1,032 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He had five runs for 100 yards, proving his ability to break tackles and burst past secondary defenders.
Not to mention, the three-star prospect was a state medalist for track & field this past year, competing in both the 100- and 200-meter runs. Recruiting coordinators and coaches always love to see a second sport on a player's resume, especially track for a running back.
On the football field, the tape that Wheeler has released shows an elite level of speed and ability to sift through defenders easily. He has a second gear once he reaches the defensive secondary and is able to adjust laterally to create even longer runs. This is a guy that could start very early for MSU.
The offer to Wheeler marks the second running back that the Spartans have offered this week. They showed interest in 2027 three-star running back Nigel Newkirk out of Georgia, continuing to bolster their recruiting portfolio in the running back category. The Spartans are in dire need of a strong rusher.
With his senior season quickly approaching, it would be hard to believe that Wheeler would decommit from another program, so wherever he chooses next is likely his destination for at least the 2026 season. The Spartans are going to pull out all the stops to secure a prospect like Wheeler.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.