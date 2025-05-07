Spartans Offer 2027 Three-Star RB
The Michigan State Spartans are eyeing down 2027 three-star running back Nigel Newkirk after recently extending him an offer,
He announced the offer via X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Spartans need an offensive boost, and Newkirk could be the next backfield beast in a few short years.
Newkirk has become a highly touted recruit after just his sophomore season of high school ball. Out of Gainesville, Georgia, where he plays for Gainesville High School, Newkirk racked up 92 carries for 690 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. He had three runs of 100-plus yards, showing his big-play ability.
Newkirk is ranked the 44th overall player in the state for the 2027 class and the 28th running back in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. At 5-11, 200 pounds, Newkirk is earning the praise he deserves, and the Spartans are seeking his talent in East Lansing.
Newkirk has already garnered a total of 22 offers, with numerous powerhouse programs from the SEC extending offers. The Spartans will have to compete alongside schools such as Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida, Miami (FL), and many more in hopes of securing his commitment.
Looking at the Spartans' running back room for the foreseeable future, there is not a player that jumps off the page as a program-changing rusher. With the recent departure of running back Nate Carter, heading to the NFL as an undrafted free agent, a new Spartan running back must emerge.
Newkirk could certainly be the next guy to take over the Spartans' backfield and return them to the smash-mouth, hard-nosed football that most Spartans fans have grown accustomed to over the decades.
Michigan State will have to battle many of the nation's top programs that are willing to throw NIL money around like candy and find any way to get a guy like Newkirk on campus. If the Spartans can do just enough, they may capture what could be the next star in the green and white.
It may not be likely, as Newkirk hails from Georgia and more than likely would stay semi-local, but there is certainly a chance that head coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff can take the necessary steps to secure a key impact player.
