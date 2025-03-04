EXCLUSIVE: Top Target Abrams Reveals Underrated Key to Commitment
Michigan State is in the hunt for 2026 four-star linebacker Nick Abrams II, a rangy, multi-faceted defender from the McDonogh School in Maryland.
Abrams has the Spartans in his top 10, and the company they share in the list is startlingly elite -- Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan, to name a few. For the 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect, Spartan linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi might just be keeping the Spartans in contention.
His NFL track record is one thing. But the person? Something else entirely for Abrams.
"He's a great defensive mind," Abrams said. "He showed me some film, and we talked a lot on the phone. Just really get to know each other really, he's a really good family man. Coaching takes a toll on your time that you have with your family.
"But he makes time for them, and it shows a lot, especially because I look in a school, I look for a family atmosphere and it's good to see that. It's good to see that he has that capability that he has that want to be a family man and not just sitting in a film room and create game plans.
"It's good that we've been talking for a minute now, I got to see him at school. He's come by to visit twice, so the relationship is definitely there, and I don't take that lightly."
This is not the first time that the familial atmosphere emanating from the environment created by the Jonathan Smith regime has been brought up by recruits or players.
While there is no doubt that a position coach and defensive mind is important to snag a commitment from a top-tier player like Abrams, there is a big understanding that will also inform his decision: "NFL" doesn't just stand for National Football League. It also just stands for "Not For Long."
Education is lost in the era of the transfer portal and NIL, but not on Abrams. He said that academics mean "a lot" to him and his recruitment.
"Not only just academics but connections as well," he said. " ... Being able to set up connections with different people, different businesses, and different people in different fields. I want to explore more and just have those connections to be able to one day, when football is done, go into those field and really be successful in them and set my family up for success.
"Connections and academics are really big, firm in my decision. It will play a major factor in what school I choose at the end."
It should be noted that the academics pitch landed strongly with recruits of the previous cycle for Smith and Co.
