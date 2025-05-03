Why Smith's Year 2 Will Be Far Better for MSU
Much was made about Jonathan Smith taking the Michigan State head coaching job after the 2023 season.
Some thought Smith would be a steady presence after years of uncertainty, off-field problems, and lack of on-field success. Some thought the move to the Midwest for a West Coast lifer would prove troublesome.
Both viewpoints are correct to an extent. Smith should be a steady, if not unexciting, presence leading the MSU football program. However, it did not go particularly well for Smith in his first season in East Lansing.
The Spartans could have a long way to go before they return to contention in the college football landscape, if they ever return to that point. However, Smith’s second year leading the Spartans should be much better.
Smith had to spend his first year at MSU learning about the Midwest and how they approach football. That can come as a shock to someone who only knows how the West Coast operates in that regard.
Now that Smith, an intelligent, composed coach, knows the lay of the land, he better understands the task in front of him. He learned the hard way about how much MSU fans care about football, and that should stick with him as he enters his second year.
Another reason things should improve is how quickly Smith and Jim Michalczik re-imagined the offensive line. The line was one of the biggest reasons this team struggled to win games last season.
The Spartans brought in Conner Moore from the FCS level and two other transfers who have a chance to start, including Matt Gulbin and Luka Vincic. Expect MSU’s OL to be much more competent in 2025.
With a better line, Aidan Chiles will have more time to read the field and deliver throws downfield to his revamped pass-catchers. MSU’s running backs should also have more room to run.
Joe Rossi enters his second season as the defensive coordinator, and that group returns several starters who spent much of 2024 injured. A healthy defense should lead to a shot at a bowl game for this Spartan team.
MSU fans have not had much to look forward to on the football field in the last few years, but this year should be different.
Smith understands his environment now, and his roster is much better.
