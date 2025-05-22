Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star LB From Georgia
The Michigan State Spartans recently extended an offer to 2026 three-star linebacker Noah Lavallee out of Marietta, Georgia. As maybe one of the more under-the-radar players in his recruiting class, LaVallee could be a perfect fit with the Green and White next season.
LaVallee announced the offer on social media on Wednesday.
LaVallee is the No. 109 prospect in a jam-packed state, littered with elite talent. He is the 91st overall linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He will have one more season of high school ball to show out and climb up those recruiting rankings.
LaVallee is coming off a mighty impressive junior season at Walton High School, helping lead his team to a 7-4 record with a first-round exit in the state playoffs. He recorded 124 total tackles, 76 solo, adding eight tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries and five passes defensed, per MaxPreps.
Many of the nation's top programs are showing interest in Lavallee, making it even tougher for the Spartans to be a top contender. Schools such as Ole Miss, Kansas, North Carolina, Memphis, Cincinnati and many others are seeking his commitment as a big body defender.
LaVallee already has a connection in the Division-I ranks as his brother, Caleb, is entering his sophomore season at LSU. He spent his freshman year at North Carolina, earning limited playing time and prompting his transfer. North Carolina is a school looking at his younger brother, Noah.
At 6-2, 220 pounds, LaVallee is not the tallest prospect, but certainly brings the boom with his physicality and size. He showed a strong ability to sift through defenders to reach the ballcarrier in the backfield and has strong recognition on run or pass plays, adjusting accordingly.
The Spartans just extended another offer to 2027 four-star linebacker Quinton Cypher, as this program is hammering down on improving the linebacker position. They were not the strongest defensive unit over the past few seasons, and LaVallee or Cypher will help that significantly.
If the Spartans schedule an official visit for LaVallee over the next few weeks, it will make his commitment much more attainable. Michigan State is always better at getting recruits when they tangibly see East Lansing and can get the feeling of what it feels like to be a Spartan.
