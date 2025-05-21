Spartans Eyeing Elite 2027 Four-Star LB
The Michigan State Spartans have entered the race for 2027 four-star linebacker Quinton Cypher out of Raleigh, North Carolina. Gaining tons of traction from powerhouse programs, Cypher is quickly become on the higher-touted defenders in the recruiting class.
Cypher is the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina and the 10th-ranked linebacker in the country for the 2027 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the 170th overall prospect in the country and will be an immediate impact piece for whichever team grabs him.
The four-star defender has garnered interest from several of the nation's top programs that may trump the Spartans for his commitment. Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Penn State are all amongst teams that have extended offers to Cypher so far.
There is no surprise that Cypher has gained so much interest after the year he had with Millbrook High School in 2024, helping his squad to an 11-2 record and a regional semifinal exit in the 4A state playoffs.
At 6-3, 220 pounds, Cypher is a wide body with elite speed that reaches the backfield before lineman get their hands up. He showed an impressive ability to blitz from the linebacker position while recognizing run or pass earlier than most. He is a high-IQ player with a ton of athleticism.
The junior linebacker totaled an astonishing 175 total tackles, 31.5 for loss, 12.5 sacks, three interceptions, eight pass defenses and one forced fumble, per MaxPreps. He was far and away the top tackler on his team and possibly in the state.
It will certainly be difficult for the Spartans to win the favor of Cypher, but they will pull out all the stops to grab such an elite prospect. Being able to gain a player like Cypher would help the Spartans' linebacker corps exponentially, helping to return them to the defensive gauntlet they once were.
Head coach Jonathan Smith has yet to earn that splash signing of a recruit and Cypher could be that. If Cypher gets the feeling that he will not be as big of an impact at the upper echelon programs, there is a chance that he finds interest in East Lansing and the Spartans.
