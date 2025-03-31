Spartans Offer Rising Edge Rusher
The Michigan State football staff have been balancing a lot so far this spring.
Spring ball has kicked off, allowing the Spartans 15 important practices to integrate their incoming players with the rest of the team. They've also been scheduling and hosting a ton of visits on campus. They've also been doing plenty of scouting and have been extending quite a few offers lately.
The latest offer has been extended to Obinna Umeh, a 2026 edge rusher out of St. Thomas high school in Houston Texas. Umeh has been receiving quite a bit of Power Four attention lately. Since receiving his MSU offer, Umeh has also received offers from Duke and Georgia Tech.
Per 247Sports, Umeh is currently considered "warm" for Stanford and Pittsburgh as those are the only schools that have locked in an official visit with Umeh so far. He'll see Pitt on June 12, followed by Stanford on June 20. Michigan State will undoubtedly work to set up a visit with Umeh as soon as possible.
While Umeh doesn't have all of the stars, but it's understandable to get buried in the deep talent pool that is Texas High School Football. What can't be ignored is a 6-foot-4 frame that's already over 225-pounds. That size will draw coaches in and have them worrying about coaching technique later. The Spartans have been making a concerted effort to recruit based on projection and fit rather than stars and rankings as others may do.
Coach Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi are looking for guys that will fit the culture, are willing to be coached up and have the tools they are looking for. We already see this coming to fruition in the 2026 class as Michigan State has been able to recruit players that may be flying under the radar but have the intangibles the Spartan staff is looking for.
Umeh is another example of a guy that may be flying under the radar to some of the powerhouse schools, but has the potential to make that leap at the next level under the direction of solid college-level coaching. Umeh will no doubt receive more attention so it will be crucial for the Michigan State staff to build this relationship quickly and get him to campus as soon as possible.
