REPORT: Evaluating Michigan State Commit Quinn Buckey
The Michigan State Spartans have been building a great class, as they have started to land many of their commits in the month of June. In this alone, they have landed 14 of their 18 commits in the month of June.
Among those players, they landed one of their main offensive lineman targets in three-star Quinn Buckey. Buckey holds offers from many schools, including the Arizona Wildcats, Vanderbilt Commodores and UCLA Bruins. Despite holding offers from many programs, he still opted to commit to the Spartans.
Buckey comes from a long line of football, as two of his brothers and his father played college football. Fans may not know exactly what they are getting, as the talented prospect was evaluated by 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. Here is what he had to say.
"Buckey is one of the region's top linemen and comes from a family of talented football players," Biggins wrote. "He's a true tackle prospect with an ideal frame for the college game. Played primarily left tackle as a junior but played some on the right side as well, and has the kind of length coaches covet at the position."
Buckey has many key qualities that he brings to the table, including the quality he has to be comfortable moving up to the second level, whether that is on a chip block or a designated plan.
"Moves well and looks comfortable getting to the second level and leading on sweeps and pulls on run plays," Biggins wrote. "He’s technically sound with his hands and feet and should be able to make a smooth transition to the college game."
What makes Buckey so special is his ability to play nearly anywhere on the offensive line, although Biggins believes he will have a bright future at a specific position.
"Shows off the versatility to play just about anywhere on the offensive line, including guard, but right tackle might be the best fit," Biggins wrote. "An aggressive player with a nice edge to him, Buckey shined on the defensive line in limited reps and projects as a player we think can end up a multi-year starter at the college level."
The Liberty High School star from California has many fans excited about his commitment. The Spartans will look to continue to dominate the summer, so a good bit of focus during the fall and even the winter can be on the season.
