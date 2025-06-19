What is the Top Factor for MSU's Recent Recruiting Success?
The Michigan State Spartans have become one of the top 26 recruiting classes for 2026 with the recent success that has been rattled off over the past few weeks. Several three-star recruits have committed to the Spartan program, and there is one major reason directly leading to the success.
Since the tail end of May, the Spartans have hosted close to 30 official visits to East Lansing from the 2026 recruiting class. They have gained commitments from almost half of those official visitors, gaining 14 commits over the past two weeks. The power of an in-person visit is monumental.
The Spartans possess the $78 million Tom Izzo Football Building, a major attraction to gain prospects' interest when on official visits. Players' lounge, a gear lab where recruits can see themselves in Spartan threads, along with a top-notch athletic training facility.
Michigan State has gone all in to show these prospects that they are training and being treated at the very highest level, and that this program is eager to become one of the best in the nation once again.
Just a few years ago, the Spartans and former head coach Mel Tucker were trying to win their recruits over with flashy sports cars, literal Goats, and the glitz and glam that comes with a high-profile program. Coach Jonathan Smith has taken a completely different approach.
No glitz, no glam, just quality over quantity. Smith has been meticulous with how he and his staff are selecting players to offer and bringing them onto campus for official visits. They are building extremely valuable and deep relationships with these recruits, leading them to buy all in to Spartan Nation.
No wonder the Spartans have already flipped a trio of three-star prospects to East Lansing over the past few weeks. Linebacker Adam Shaw decommitted from Rutgers, cornerback Brayden Thomas backed out on Iowa State, and safety Jordan Vann decommitted from Virginia.
All three recruits immediately pledged their talents to Michigan State, meaning that they saw something in Smith and the Spartan program over where they originally intended to play. The official visits and the overall message that Smith and his staff are sending are what drove them to flip.
