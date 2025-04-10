Could MSU 2026 Four-Star Target Become Next Travis Hunter?
The Michigan State Spartans are making a run at class of 2026 four-star athlete Salesi Moa, whom they hosted on campus last week. There is a strong chance that the Spartans could land the top recruit in Utah with the freedom they would allow him to have on the field.
247Sports' Blair Angulo reported that Moa made a midweek visit to East Lansing to meet with the coaching staff and spoke on a portion of the conversations that were had. Moa is categorized as an "athlete" as his position group, meaning that he could play multiple positions, possibly on both sides.
"They want me to play both sides of the ball and that is definitely one of my goals," Moa said. "Coach Jonathan Smith said I could do it there."
Could the Spartans find the next Travis Hunter? It is extremely rare to see any player make an impact on both offense and defense from college ball and beyond. It seems that Moa is determined to be a guy that starts on both sides of the football, something that could benefit the Spartans.
From Moa's comments, it seems that coach Smith would allow some freedom to be able to grow as both a pass catcher and defender. One way to help gain recruits is by laying the blueprint for where the program sees that recruit making an impact. If that markets to the recruit's desires, even better.
Moa is a four-star recruit, hailing from Ogden, Utah, and ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state and 40th nationally, per 247Sports. He has received 20 total offers, with extreme interest in the Spartans, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and bitter rival, Michigan.
Michigan State is one of the strongest possible destinations as Moa's older brother, Aisea, is a redshirt junior linebacker and recent transfer from BYU. He was able to meet up his brother in East Lansing, likely discussing the perks and reasons why Aisea decided to join the Spartans this year.
From the tape that Moa has released, he is a star wide receiver with elite coverage skills as a defensive back. He would try to enter the Spartan program assuming both roles, seeking to be a dual-threat guy that is featured in nearly 100 snaps per game.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.