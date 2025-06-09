MSU In-State '26 Target on Verge of Four-Star Status
Michigan State has a crucial opportunity with class of 2026 in-state three-star ATH (athlete) Samson Gash of Detroit Catholic Central.
While the Spartans have been excelling on the recruiting trail lately, one knock against their efforts is their lack of four-star visitors.
Gash is on the verge of reaching four-star status, and if Michigan State is to earn his commitment, he could be the program's second class of 2026 four-star.
247Sports recently bumped Gash's rating up to an 89, which is the highest you can get as a three-star on its site.
"Gash assembled a productive junior campaign with snaps at running back, receiver, and defensive back and profiles as a field-stretching Z receiver who can also make plays after the catch," wrote 247Sports national scouting analyst Hudson Standish.
"The Michigan native is firmly on our radar for the Top247 as we approach all-important senior seasons. Gash reportedly will officially visit West Virginia this weekend, followed by Michigan State and Cincinnati the following two weeks."
Gash is ranked the No. 14 class of 2026 recruit in Michigan and the No. 134 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. 247Sports alone has him ranked the No. 4 class of 2026 prospect in the state and No. 48 wide receiver in the class.
Gash's official visit to Michigan State is set for next weekend, a stop that could very well end in a commitment to the Green and White.
The prospect recently broke the Michigan high school All-Division 100-meter track record with a time of 10.41 seconds. It was his first year competing in track and field.
Michigan State is competing with Cincinnati and West Virginia for Nash's commitment, so the Spartans have the benefit of promiximity to home.
Should the Spartans make the same impression they've already been making so far this official visit season, which has seen five players commit, including three this past weekend, they will put themselves in a very good position to land the prospect.
Gash was a first-team All-State honoree last season. He recorded 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns for DCC.
