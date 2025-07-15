Four Spartan 2026 Prospects Tabbed as Top 300 Recruits
Four current Michigan State football commits have been tabbed as Top 300 2026 prospects by Rivals.
MSU four-star wide receiver commit Tyren Wortham was the highest of the bunch, ranked the 112th overall prospect in the class. He was previously at No. 287 and made a massive jump this year to make the top half. He is certainly one of the top prospects for MSU after flipping from his UCF commitment.
Wortham is going to be featured as the highlight piece to a strong wide receiver core incoming for 2026, alongside three-star standouts Zachary Washington and Samson Gash. This is going to be an elite pass-catching class for the Spartans at the top of next season.
The second Spartan commit to make the list was four-star offensive lineman Collin Campbell out of Gilbert, Arizona at No. 187. Campbell is one of only three four-stars that the Spartans have secured this offseason, alongside Wortham, and one that should benefit this program immensely over the coming years.
Campbell is one of the top offensive linemen in the nation and a major boost for MSU's ability to protect the quarterback next season. He will work well alongside Montana State transfer sophomore tackle Conner Moore, All-American last year in the FCS.
Another lineman made the cut with Eli Bickel coming in at No. 243 after being previously unranked in the previous Top 300. The North Branch, Michigan native adds even more depth and talent to that front four of the 2026 class and was another major get for the Spartans this year.
Lastly, four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman comes in at one of the final spots at No. 286 overall. The only quarterback that the Spartans have earned a commitment from is the most likely candidate to take over for junior gunslinger Aidan Chiles when his Spartan career concludes.
Coffman impressed this offseason in many showcase camps and was talked about as one of the most elite passers in the country.
The Spartans have 22 total recruits committed in the 2026 class but still hold the 11th-best recruiting class in the Big Ten and 33rd in the country, per 247Sports. This quartet of four-star talent is going to lead the charge for MSU's future success, come next year.
