Spartans Offer Class of 2026 RB From Georgia
The Michigan State Spartans have turned their recruiting attention to more skill position-based as they recently offered 2026 running back Sedric Addison, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter. Addison is hoping to be the Spartans' next star running back, something they have lacked.
Addison is entering his senior season at Peachtree Ridge High School where he balled out in his junior year. He posted 475 rushing yards on 65 carries and seven touchdown scores, leading his school to a 6-6 record this past fall. Addison has elite skill and could be a spark for the Spartans.
The Georgia native currently holds 16 offers with Boston College being the close favorite at the moment. Other schools contending with the Spartans for his commitment include Kansas State, Duke, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech, per 247Sports. The Spartans outweigh all of those programs.
Addison currently has visits planned for May and June with Kansas State, Boston College, and Florida Atlantic. The Spartans should look to get him on campus sometime during the 2025 season.
Addison was primarily recruited by assistant head coach and running back coach Keith Bhonapha, former Oregon State assistant alongside current head coach Jonathan Smith. After working with Spartans running back Nate Carter this past season, Bhonapha could make Addison even better.
The Spartans have struggled to establish a strong running game since the departure of star back Kenneth Walker III, currently starting running back with the Seattle Seahawks. They have had several serviceable backs since then, but are looking for something to put them atop the Big Ten.
Addison is listed at 6-0, 198-pounds, making him a strong force in the backfield. If his speed and lateral movement is as strong as his physical build, the Spartans would be wise to pull out all the stops to secure a recruit like this.
With Addison being a 2026 prospect, expect an official visit to be schedule in the near future. His talent cannot go undervalued and the Spartans would benefit greatly from his presence on the 2026 roster. This team is in need of a game-changing skill player in the backfield.
