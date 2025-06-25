Spartans Still Has One Key Need in 2026 Class
The Michigan State Spartans have done a fabulous job this offseason in recruiting for the 2026 class, but one position has not been secured yet. The Spartans need to find at least one running back commit for next year's incoming freshman class.
On Monday night, the Spartans lost a close battle for 2026 three-star running back Jamal Rule, announcing his commitment to Nebraska over MSU. He would have been the first and only commit at the running back position for the Spartans for 2026. Instead, they will continue to find another prospect.
Looking at MSU's current running back room, it is led by Sacramento State senior transfer Elijah Tau-Tolliver, followed by sophomore Brandon Tullis, sophomore Makhi Frazier and hometown freshman Jace Clarizio.
Yes, the Spartans will have a fairly young running back room when the 2026 season rolls around, but that is without any of the returning backs failing to transfer. It is extremely likely that at least one of those rushers will transfer after not receiving a ton of snaps this season, forcing more recruiting.
MSU has 18 total offers extended to running backs in the class with only three having yet to commit. Four-star California native Brian Bonner Jr., three-star Kyshawn Robinson out of Pennsylvania, and three-star Ashton Rowden from Texas are the three left that MSU has shown interest in.
Bonner is certainly the No. 1 choice but does not have MSU as one of his top schools and he did not take a visit to East Lansing yet. Rowden is looking to stay in-state as three of his four top options are Texas schools, and Robinson has yet to show strong interest in any of his 19 offers, per 247Sports.
The Spartans will either have to make a strong push for one of those three recruits, continue to offer other prospects around the country, or hope to get lucky in the transfer portal for another star back for next season.
Depending on how the four different running backs perform this year will tell if the Spartans need to continue recruiting 2026 rushers or if they will be just fine with the room they have.
