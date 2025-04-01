A Key Connection May Land MSU Hockey Another Big Addition
Michigan State hockey has been ascending since head coach Adam Nightingale took the program over just three short years ago. Since then, Nightingale and his staff have used their elite knowledge and connections within the USA Hockey National Development Team to help build the program back up from a rough place.
The combination of elite coaching and spectacular facilities makes East Lansing one of, if not the top landing spot for prospects looking to prepare themselves for the top level.
Ferris State defenseman Travis Shoudy, brother of Michigan State forward Tiernan Shoudy, has entered the transfer portal and will be looking for a new home for next season. Could East Lansing be the spot?
Shoudy was a captain for Ferris State this past season, notching 18 points in 36 games, including six goals. Before his time at Ferris State, Shoudy was a member of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, putting up 33 total points in 62 games.
Michigan State may be a potential landing spot for Shoudy, though the Spartans currently to possess a good amount of defensemen and could be adding another from the portal, pending a decision by Colin Ralph of St. Cloud State.
If there is any mutual interest, this would be a big addition for the Spartans. Shoudy wore the "C" for the Bulldogs, showing what kind of leadership qualities he possesses. He also is an aggressive skater who plays a physical brand of hockey, much like his brother.
While nothing is set in stone, the Spartans know they have the potential to add plenty more talent over the coming months. With a good number of Spartans heading to the next level, this will likely open up some opportunities to add. The Spartans should have no problem capitalizing on some of the top players entering the portal.
It's unclear at this moment if Michigan State will pursue Shoudy, but the connection with his brother being in the program surely makes sense, and the facilities and coaching in East Lansing are second to none. Michigan State has put a handful of players into the professional levels over the last few days with more to come.
