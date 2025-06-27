MSU is Building an Entire Secondary Defense in 2026 Class
If the Michigan State Spartans lost each and every one of their current defensive secondary players, they would still be able to fill each and every role with the number of cornerbacks and safeties they have already secured commitments from in the 2026 recruiting class.
Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have been hard at work, putting a strong emphasis on recruiting the defensive secondary of the future. MSU has gained commitments from three safeties and three cornerbacks, essentially building their own defense in just one recruiting class.
Taking a look at last year's unit, the Spartans were not the worst defensive team through the air, ranking ninth in the Big Ten for passing yards allowed per game (206.9. That is not terrible for a team that earned just 19 sacks last year, third-worst in the conference.
This year's starting defensive secondary is reaching the tail end of their careers, with three projected starters being seniors, one junior, and a redshirt sophomore. With three players graduating and a few potential transfers, it was smart for MSU to reload with multiple safeties and corners for next year.
The Spartans most recently earned a commitment from three-star cornerback Jeremiah Favorite on Wednesday afternoon. He joins a pair of fellow three-star corners in KJ Deriso and TJ Umenyiora. Interestingly enough, all six secondary commits have pledged their talents to MSU in the month of June.
Having a jam-packed recruiting class with multiple of the same position not only creates competition amongst the group but gives this team incredible depth for years to come.
In the ever-changing world of college football, Smith is expecting maybe a few of these guys to transfer out after one, two, or three seasons in East Lansing. Even still, the sheer number of defensive secondary recruits gives them some wiggle room if a few decide to take their talents elsewhere.
We will have a chance to see this budding group in the fall of 2026 and what they could bring to the team as true freshmen. One thing is certain: Smith knows exactly what he wants from this roster going forward, and he has secured some of the more underrated shutdown defenders in the country.
Stay up to date with everything MSU football when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.