MSU Top RB Target Earns Top Rating, But Are Spartans Losing Ground?
Of all the positions Michigan State is targeting in the 2026 class, running back might be among those getting the most attention. The Spartans have offered 12 running backs.
Three have stood out the most. Shahn Alston, a four-star Ohio standout, just committed to USC in January. Another Ohio back, Favour Akih (also a four-star), is close to the Spartans but other schools are quickly gaining ground.
That leaves in-state running back Kory Amachree, practically a hometown kid out of local Haslett High School. The 6-foot, 200-pound ball carrier has a close relationship with the Spartans, and he was just named a four-star running back by Rivals. The site ranks him as the No. 20 running back in the class and the No. 7 player in the state.
Akih slotted in ahead of Amachree at No. 15.
Recently, Amachree scheduled official visits with Kansas and Indiana in June. 247Sports lists Amachree as "warm" in his interest for those schools. Optically, it would look like the Spartans are losing ground with Amachree.
It would be misguided to believe the Spartans are out of it. For one, Amachree is a legacy who has built a close relationship as a hometown talent with Michigan State. The Spartans are just starting to get their official visits lined up and the list of guests will surely include the Haslett star when that time comes.
Amachree, who ran a 10.9 in the 100-meter dash, fits the mold of what the Spartans want at running back under Coach Keith Bhonapha. Physically, his profile reminds one of 2025 signee Jace Clarizio, another local star, and previous Spartans starter Nate Carter.
Bhonapha wants running backs that fall forward, as he puts it; Amachree can run past, around, or through tacklers. He has good hands, and he isn't shy about blocking or contact.
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big,'" Bhonapha said of his dream running back. "I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants. I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already. When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
