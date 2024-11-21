Spartans Make Late Push In Effort to Land RB
The Michigan State Spartans, like the rest of college football, are making a final push late in the game for recruits. The early signing period is fast approaching and the Spartans, like others around the country, might feel a little shaky with some of their commitments.
Take, for example, running back Jace Clarizio. Fringe four-star talent with all the tools that fit this current Spartans prototype at running back. Committed early this summer. Just went on an official visit to Alabama and seemed to really take to the Crimson Tide. Might be time to sweat a little bit.
The Spartans offered three-star running back Zion Gist, a 6-foot, 197-pound ball carrier from Illinois and a Western Michigan commit. He will be in attendance this weekend for an official visit, so now it is the Broncos that could be sweating it out come the early signing period.
"I committed to Western Michigan early because I built a strong connection with the coaches and felt it was the right fit," Gist told 247Sports' Allen Trieu. "When Michigan State offered, I talked with my family and coaches, and we decided it's worth checking out. I just want to make sure I'm giving myself every opportunity and showing respect to both programs."
Gist said that the Spartans had their eyes on him for a while, maintaining contact through football camps and even making the trips to watch Gist play in Illinois.
"They've shown a lot of interest in how I play and my versatility," he said.
Physically, Gist has the right size that we've seen in the current backs at Michigan State and the ones that running backs coach Keith Bhonapha has targeted. The right build to break and bounce tackles, which is critical for Bhonapha.
"When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition," the coach once said about what he looks for in a prospect. "I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
Interestingly, Clarizio will be on campus this weekend as well. Granted, as an East Lansing native, Clarizio doesn't have to travel far to be there.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.