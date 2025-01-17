Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star LB
The Michigan State Spartans have made the linebacker position a strong priority heading into the future as they extend another offer to a 2026 three-star linebacker Charles Belser.
He announced the offer on social media on Thursday.
Belser is currently a junior at Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the same school that current Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore previously attended. A very highly-touted recruit has entered the eyes of the Spartans and would be a pivotal addition to the program.
At 6-2, 215 pounds, Belser is the 45th-ranked linebacker in his class and 24th-best 2026 prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.
There are a dozen different schools that are seeking Belser's commitment as the Spartans are the latest to join the party. Belser's potential destinations at this time also include Florida State, Notre Dame, Indiana, Penn State and several other top programs in college football.
After losing both starting linebackers this past offseason in redshirt seniors Cal Haladay and Jordan Turner, the Spartans will need to find impact defenders to fill those roles accordingly. It may not be next year or the year after, but Belser has potential to start for the Green and White.
The Spartans are yet to sign any linebackers in the 2026 class, but there are a few that will be arriving one season before Belser would if he were to commit -- BYU transfer sophomore Aisea Moa, Air Force transfer sophomore David Santiago and a pair of incoming freshman join the team this fall.
Spartans defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi was credited with the recruiting of Belser and would be elated to bring him onto the roster. With all the talent that will be brought in over the next two seasons, Rossi should have fun incorporating Belser and others into the defense.
Michigan State has prided themselves on their defensive strength over the years and the linebacker position is the centerpiece of it all. Adding Belser to the middle of this defense would give the Spartans some added size and speed to help in coverage and rushing the line of scrimmage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.