Spartans Offer Intriguing TE Prospect
This summer, I found a correlation in what Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak wants for a prototypical tight end:
He is targeting tall, athletic, "basketball" type tight ends that can be playmakers downfield. It is hardly a new style of tight end. The modern tight end has become a valuable asset in the passing game, even more than before. Tight ends can be put out wide or in the slot as much as they used to be in line.
Wozniak seems to prefer his tight ends to be around 6-foot-6, almost basketball forward size. Look at his two 2025 commits. Three-star tight ends Emmett Bork and Jayden Savoury are both 6-foot-6. Both play well in contested situations and can get the ball in traffic. Both are smooth athletes."
Now, Bork has been flipped to Wisconsin and Wozniak, like most of the recruiters throughout the country, has turned his attention on the 2026 class and beyond. He just offered 2026 King Mountain, North Carolina tight end William Vaughn.
Vaughn is another in a long line of tight end offers to fit within Wozniak's parameters for the position. The prospect is 6-foot-6, 225 pounds and his tape exhibits the ability to get open and make contested catches downfield. Also shows a large catch radius.
The Spartans are Vaughn's seventh offer, joining programs like Duke, Florida State, North Carolina and Vanderbilt, among others in the mix. Notable is that Vaughn marks a swing toward Southern tight ends, too.
A lot of Wozniak's offers have went to tight ends in the Midwest or along the West Coast, signifying the Spartans' strong recruiting presence in those areas under head coach Jonathan Smith. Wozniak was at Oregon State, too, and so the West will be fought for every recruiting cycle so this staff may maintain it's carefully crafted pipeline.
The tight end position is crucial for the Brian Lindgren offense, which has been compared to the San Fransisco 49ers. Lot of motion, players are asked to do a bit of everything, and the ball is spread around. Most importantly, the tight ends are asked to be pass catchers down field.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
