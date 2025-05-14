Spartans Offer 2027 Four-Star Multi-Position ATH
The Michigan State Spartans recently extended an offer to 2027 four-star cornerback and multi-position athlete Sequel Patterson out of Fort Mill, South Carolina, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.
It is safe to say that this is one of the more valuable recruits that the Spartans have offered so far and will be at the top of their wish list for the next calendar year.
Patterson is listed as a cornerback but played several positions as a sophomore at Indian Land High School this past season, going 6-6, and being named a South Carolina 5A All-State selection. The four-star talent got snaps at quarterback, wide receiver, and cornerback.
Patterson earned 76 carries for 441 yards and three touchdowns while catching 52 balls for 758 yards and another seven touchdowns. At quarterback, he threw for 160 passing yards with two scores. He added 23 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions on defense, per MaxPreps.
Patterson is ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the state while being No. 3 in the nation at his position for the 2027 class. Not to mention, he is a top-100 player, coming in as the 76th overall player in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
There is no surprise that Patterson has racked up 29 total offers before his junior season due to his incredible versatility on both sides of the football. As his career progresses, he may find a position to focus on or continue to be a multi-position star all the way into his collegiate career.
The Spartans must be heavily involved with Patterson's recruiting, as he is being looked at by other powerhouse programs such as Texas A&M, Michigan, Indiana, Arkansas and several others. This kid is the real deal and could be a season-changing player on either side of the ball for Michigan State.
Years ago, it was almost unheard of to successfully play both sides of the football in college, but since the Heisman success of second overall pick Travis Hunter at wide receiver and cornerback this past season with Colorado, more players will have the confidence to follow suit.
Patterson very well could be the next guy to do it based on his incredible success early in his high school career.
