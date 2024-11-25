Spartans Set to Flip Top Defensive Target
The Michigan State Spartans haven't had the best news on the recruiting trail lately. They lost tight end commit Emmett Bork to Wisconsin and they could potentially lose two more. Running back Jace Clarizio is getting recruited heavily by Alabama and cornerback Aydan West is getting courted by Virginia Tech and Ohio State.
Some good news arrived on Sunday, though. Three-star cornerback Terrance Edwards received crystal ball predictions to flip from West Virginia to Michigan State. 247Sports' lead expert and national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn projected it on Sunday afternoon.
Two Michigan State insiders followed suit.
"Edwards was offered by Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin back in February," 247Sports wrote. "He was slated to visit in the summer but never made the trip, as he committed to the Mountaineers shortly after his May 31st official visit to Morgantown and canceled his MSU visit at the time. The Spartans finally got him on campus and are now expected to close the deal on him."
Crystal balls are typically more than predictions -- only framed as such. Usually, an insider will get the confirmation from a reliable source and that is where they turn it into a "projection." So the confidence that Edwards flips to the Spartans is more than what is being purported.
Edwards told Dohn that Michigan State left an impression on him.
"I like how they plan to use me if I were to go there," Edwards said. "They would use me on the outside at cornerback because I'm physical and can match up with bigger wide receivers, and use me in the nickel."
The cornerback was hosted by Azaiah Johnson, a former a redshirt freshman wide receiver out of Richmond. They reportedly connected through their Richmond, Virginia backgrounds.
Edwards also spent a good deal of time with safeties coach Blue Adams, according to Dohn.
It was key for the Spartans to not just turn in a solid performance, but a good defensive performance against Purdue. That, along with what the program offers, seem to stick with Edwards.
The new football facility was nice and the game day atmosphere watching the game [against] Purdue (was impressive)," Edwards said. "The fans love Michigan State football."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
