Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Suffer Big Recruiting Blow
The Michigan State Spartans were high on five-star Montverde Prep star Niko Bundalo, one of the best prospects of the 2025 class. A three-level scoring, two-way forward that has a competitive drive, unlike most kids his age.
"There's no ifs, ands, or buts. From the day I was born, I've wanted to be in the NBA," Bundalo had told me. "I know this might be crazy to say as a 17-year-old kid, because a lot of kids might not be as bold-faced, but I'm working to become the best basketball player to ever touch the ball. For me, it's not about going to the NBA, I want to end up the greatest basketball player to ever play the game. So I hold myself to that standard. You think about guys, all the all-time greats, all that stuff is okay man, pressure builds diamonds ... I can't let it get to me, I won't let it get to me. This is what I've wanted my entire life. I don't care what the price is. I don't care I have to give up. I'll do whatever it takes."
Bundalo was a special target for head coach Tom Izzo. He was likely their No. 1 priority in a recruiting cycle with a host of high-priority targets. It looked like it would come down between the Spartans and UConn. But Bundalo's commitment belongs to a surprise player -- Washington.
The Huskies came seemingly out of nowhere to snatch Bundalo in perhaps the most shocking move of the 2025 recruiting cycle. Huskies head coach Danny Sprinkle just landed his signature recruit.
He did it the old-fashioned way -- the pitch.
"I just think the coaching staff and the style of play fit," Bundalo told 247Sports. "For Coach Sprinkle, the four-man plays the most minutes and he has one of the highest usage rates for his fours of any coach in the NCAA right now. I just think it's a great opportunity for me to go in there where Great Osobor is on his way out the door. He's a great player but him leaving and me getting a chance at that spot off the rip is a great opportunity for my development."
This one will sting for Izzo. Bundalo checked every box for the Spartans. To lose to a non-blue blood, a school that isn't known for it's hoops in general, makes it sting a little bit more.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
