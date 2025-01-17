Top In-State RB Target to Attend MSU Junior Day
Michigan State football recruiting will continue to make a footprint in the state of Michigan as the focus turns to the 2026 class and beyond. Coach Jonathan Smith made it his No. 1 priority to regain control of the recruiting pipeline, and 2025 showed how far along that dream shifted to reality with high-profile names like Jace Clarizio, a hometown running back.
Another hometown running back the Spartans are looking at is Haslett's 2026 ball carrier Kory Amachree. Right down the road from campus, Amachree is one of the best players in the state for the class and a prospect whose name continues to rise in recruiting big boards.
The Spartans will be graced by his presence at the upcoming Junior Day event, multiple reports confirm. The 6-foot, 195-pound running back has taken major strides en route to becoming the 2026 class' No. 33 running back, per 247Sports. He as 32 offers from top programs such as Arizona State, Wisconsin, Pitt, Indiana, Louisville and others.
Amachree is a quick, twitchy runner with a good frame and the ability to bounce or break tackles. He is a serviceable pass-catcher, too. He told me that he can go around defenders -- or through them.
Amachree is also a legacy; his father, Opuene, played running back for Michigan State under legendary Spartans coach George Perles in the 1990s. That being said, his father does not have much say in his recruitment. He does, however, teach the game to Amachree.
"As long as it goes for fundamentals, he really just tells me to like, stick to the fundamentals," Amachree said. "He always tries to help me with my vision and ever since I was a kid he's always been throwing me stuff, just like random little stuff like that like focusing on my fingers and the little things it takes to be a running back and catch the ball and stuff. He's always been kinda drilling what it means to be a running back into me ever since I was a little kid."
Amachree seems to be a favorite of the Spartans, and a good showing to the prospect at junior day could make the Spartans his No. 1. Don't be surprised if some crystal balls come out in favor of the green and white after junior day.
Smith is looking for his second-straight hometown blue-chip running back after Clarizio, who played for East Lansing High School.
