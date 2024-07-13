Top Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Targets to Watch at 7-on-7 Shootout
University Liggett School in Grosse Point Woods, Michigan, will be the site of The D Zone's 7-on-7 shootout, which will bring in many schools in the Metro Detroit area and around it. Notable schools participating will be Roseville, Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Belleville, Cass Tech, and Harper Woods. A total of 23 schools will be at the event.
There will be several potential or established Michigan State and Jonathan Smith targets at the event. Since it is a 7-on-7, just quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers, and defensive backs will compete.
There are several recruits I will be paying close attention to at the event.
Donald Tabron II, Quarterback, Detroit Cass Tech
The 2028 signal caller holds nine offers, the most recent being Auburn. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback has a good chance to start this fall for one of the state's biggest powerhouses. A big step for him will be processing the field and adapting to the speed and size of players up to three years older than him.
Yes, he won't have to worry about being hit and there is no line-play to work behind. Ball placement, decision-making, and post-snap processing will still mean something, though. Especially at various depths and against competition with college offers. It will be exciting to see how the young quarterback competes.
The St. Mary's Spartans (Commits)
DJ White, a Spartans linebacker commit for 2025, won't be able to lay the boom. However, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound linebacker with a plethora of speed and athleticism will still be able to show out with his coverage ability. Another thing I am looking forward to -- White at tight end. St. Mary's will be playing White as a second tight end this season, opposite of his teammate and Spartans commit Jayden Savoury.
White has already made plays on the 7-on-7 circuit at tight end. Savoury, the top tight end in the state, will be great to watch as well. His 6-foot-6 frame and basketball athleticism makes him a good playmaking tight end, and his talents will be on display at this showcase.
Lastly, athlete Bryson Williams, the latest Spartans commit, will be at wide receiver. He is another good athlete. He has excelled at track and field. I expect big plays from Williams, who committed on Thursday.
Belleville's Stars
The No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class, quarterback Bryce Underwood of Belleville, will be competing. He has it all -- size, arm, athleticism. Has anticipation and touch and can make just about every throw. The LSU commit will be explosive.
Recent Belleville transfer, Elijah Dotson, will be another prospect with watching. The Pitt commit is an outstanding safety, having tallied 66 tackles and three interceptions last season at University Detroit, Jesuit. On offense, 1,653 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns. Dotson can do it all. It will be interesting to see if he gets reps at both safety and corner.
Roseville's Latest?
Roseville head coach Vernard Snowden has churned out Division I talent seemingly like clockwork, most recently with three-star athlete Desmond Straughton, an Illinois commit. Snowden's son Bryant plays cornerback, like his Wisconsin Badgers brother Amare. Bryant has an offer from Akron. He was a standout at a recent Sound Mind Sound Body 7-on-7 showcase.
2027 athlete Armani Hegmon will be intriguing. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder plays tight end, linebacker, and edge rusher, and Snowden touted Hegmon's abilities as a playmaker. His coverage as a linebacker and playmaking as a tight end could get him some good looks. I expect him to get offers, and sooner rather than later.
