Top Spartans RB 2026 Targets Receive High Honors
The Michigan State Spartans have set their sights on the Ohio running back class of 2026. If you want to establish a foothold in the Midwest, the Buckeye state is the best place to start. Out of all of the states in the Great Lakes region, nothing compares to the talent and depth of talent one finds in Ohio.
The Spartans want running backs that fit a certain criteria for for position coach Keith Bhonapha.
"When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
That was in August, when he gave his prototype to reporters. He likes angry runners that have some shiftiness to them, twitchiness, and ones that fall forward. Having a nose for the endzone, that inexplainable trait that a running back like former Michigan star Blake Corum had.
When six points are needed, find a way to cross the goal line. That might be an intangible trait, if anything.
Two targets that have been on the Spartan's radar for 2026 are four-stars Favour Akih (Hayes) and Shahn Alston (Harvey). Akih had a dominant junior campaign, rushing for 1,653 yards for 15 touchdowns and seven years per carry. He earned first-team All-Ohio honors for Division I.
Akih had a very successful visit to Michigan State this fall and he built solid connections.
Alston was named second-team All-Ohio for Division III. He missed the first two games of the season due to a previously sustained ACL injury but was dominant whenever he was on the field. Alston notched 1,104 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns with 8.4 yards per carry over just eight games.
He was offered on his visit to Michigan State and both he and his father Rashahn took a liking to Bhonapha. The No. 7 running back in the 2026 class, per 247Sports, is projected to choose Big Ten rival USC.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.