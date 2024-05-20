Top Two Recruits from the Class of 2025 Coach Tom Izzo Should Prioritize
With Session 3 of EYBL ending and the fourth and final session starting next week, before Peach Jam starts in July, many players are playing whom Michigan State men's basketball Coach Tom Izzo should recruit to East Lansing. Izzo had three commits in the 2024 class, and none were freshmen with NBA-level talent.
The 2025 class has the potential to give Izzo his first one-and-done-level talent since Jaren Jackson Jr. back in the 2017 high school class.
Trey McKenney could be that next prospect. McKenny is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound big-body scorer who plays for Orchard Lake St. Mary's in West Bloomfield Michigan. He is a shooting guard who can score from anywhere on the court while also being a solid player on defense.
McKenney had also recently won Gatorade Player of the year in the state of Michigan.
In an interview with Jamie Shaw of On3, McKenney talked about how Michigan State has stayed in contact with him throughout high school.
“I’ve been talking with them throughout high school, so continuing to build a relationship with them is big,” he said.
McKenney also talked about being from Michigan and how it impacts him during his recruiting process.
“The pipeline does not put any pressure on me to choose Michigan State, but they all like to help me and give advice on how to play and what I can do better," he said. "Having those types of guys around me is a good thing.”
Jordan Scott is another player who can be very good in a green and white jersey. Ranked No. 73 by On3, Scott is a 6-foot-6 wing who averaged 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals this past season. He can score, play great defense and would be a great fit to come off the bench and help get a quick stop for Izzo.
Scott has visited Michigan State. He recently talked to our Michael France about his visit.
“They were telling me like, how it's not fake like you might see it [with other schools], it's really a family up there," Scott said. "They're all really connected, and even after you graduate, obviously, how I said I met all of them -- they all come back. How it's a really close-knit group, and they all have great relationships with Coach Izzo."
These two players are the top guys Izzo should prioritize for the 2025 class. There is no timetable for McKenny, so there is no telling right now who is the leader. As for Scott, he would like to commit before his senior season.
