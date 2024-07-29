Weekly Michigan State Spartan Football Recruiting Review
*All ratings from 247Sports
2025 Recruiting Class Commits:
5-Stars: 0
4-Stars: 0
3-Stars: 16
QB Leo Hannan, Servite (CA), Position: 25, Commitment Date: April 22, 2024
LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 69, Commitment Date: April 27, 2024
LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (MI), Position: 68, Commitment Date: May 12, 2024
TE Emmett Bork, Oconomowoc (WI), Position: 86, Commitment Date: May 13, 2024
RB Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (MI), Position: 44, Commitment Date: May 14, 2024
WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (OH), Position: 136, Commitment Date: June 7, 2024
IOL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (CA), Position: 87, Commitment Date: June 10, 2024
WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (TX), Position: 145, Commitment Date: June 14, 2024
TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 47, Commitment Date: June 17, 2024
CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62, Commitment Date: June 22, 2024
CB Aydan West, Quince Orchard (MD), Postion: 103, Commitment Date: June 25, 2024
OT Justin Bell, Dakota (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (OH), Position: 97, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (MI), Position: 66, Commitment Date: June 27, 2024
ATH Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: July 11, 2024
CB LaRue Zamorano III, Centennial (CA), Position: 53, Commitment Date: July 27, 2024
2025 Commit Total: 16
Recent Offers
2026:
RB Izaiah Wright, Oscar A. Carlson (MI), Position: 35
5-foot-10, 207 pounds
12 offers
S Kaden Gebhardt, Olatangy (OH), Position: 17
6-foot-2, 200 pounds
16 offers
ATH Emoni Smith, Westland (OH), Position: 42
6-foot-1, 175 pounds
13 offers
ATH Devonte Anderson, West Orange (FL), Position: N/A
6-foot-1, 180 pounds
10 offers
S CJ Hester, Cocoa (FL), Position: 29
6-foot-1, 185 pounds
13 offers
Observation:
Big-Time Commitment
Cornerback LaRue Zamorano's commitment on Saturday gave the Spartans' their 16th commit and third cornerback of the 2025 class. Zamorano is now the second-highest rated commit in the Spartans' class behind fellow Californian, quarterback Leo Hannan.
At 6-foot-2, Zamorano is a big, long, physical corner who loves jamming and hitting receivers. He has the potential to be a game-changing player for the Spartans and there is a lot to like about his ceiling. One suspects his floor is high, too.
Recruiting Prowess
Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has been a hit with the recruits and Zamorano is no different. Martin had recruited Zamorano since the ninth grade. It paid off.
A big sell for Zamorano and his family was the family-like culture the Spartans have created in East Lansing.
Welcome to the Big 10, Trojans
The USC Trojans, a new addition to the conference, have already suffered a defeat. Zamorano was favoring the Trojans until the Spartans swooped in and changed his mind.
