Weekly Michigan State Spartan Football Recruiting Review

Spartan Nation recaps all things Jonathan Smith, Michigan State Spartans football recruiting in this weekly Monday recap, keeping you updated with everything Green and White recruiting!

Michael France

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA
The Michigan State Spartans are on the recruiting trail 24/7. Every Monday, Spartan Nation will bring you everything you need to be up to date on the goings on in Spartan football recruiting!

Spartan Nation brings you the current class of commits, prospects receiving the most recent offers and interest from the Green and White, along with important dates, such as when prospects will make their announcements!

*All ratings from 247Sports

2025 Recruiting Class Commits:

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars: 16

QB Leo Hannan, Servite (CA), Position: 25, Commitment Date: April 22, 2024

LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 69, Commitment Date: April 27, 2024

LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (MI), Position: 68, Commitment Date: May 12, 2024

TE Emmett Bork, Oconomowoc (WI), Position: 86, Commitment Date: May 13, 2024

RB Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (MI), Position: 44, Commitment Date: May 14, 2024

WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (OH), Position: 136, Commitment Date: June 7, 2024

IOL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (CA), Position: 87, Commitment Date: June 10, 2024

WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (TX), Position: 145, Commitment Date: June 14, 2024

TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 47, Commitment Date: June 17, 2024

CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62, Commitment Date: June 22, 2024

CB Aydan West, Quince Orchard (MD), Postion: 103, Commitment Date: June 25, 2024

OT Justin Bell, Dakota (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024

DL Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (OH), Position: 97, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024

DL Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (MI), Position: 66, Commitment Date: June 27, 2024

ATH Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: July 11, 2024

CB LaRue Zamorano III, Centennial (CA), Position: 53, Commitment Date: July 27, 2024

2025 Commit Total: 16

Recent Offers

2026:

RB Izaiah Wright, Oscar A. Carlson (MI), Position: 35

5-foot-10, 207 pounds

12 offers

S Kaden Gebhardt, Olatangy (OH), Position: 17

6-foot-2, 200 pounds

16 offers

ATH Emoni Smith, Westland (OH), Position: 42

6-foot-1, 175 pounds

13 offers

ATH Devonte Anderson, West Orange (FL), Position: N/A

6-foot-1, 180 pounds

10 offers

S CJ Hester, Cocoa (FL), Position: 29

6-foot-1, 185 pounds

13 offers

Observation:

Big-Time Commitment

Cornerback LaRue Zamorano's commitment on Saturday gave the Spartans' their 16th commit and third cornerback of the 2025 class. Zamorano is now the second-highest rated commit in the Spartans' class behind fellow Californian, quarterback Leo Hannan.

At 6-foot-2, Zamorano is a big, long, physical corner who loves jamming and hitting receivers. He has the potential to be a game-changing player for the Spartans and there is a lot to like about his ceiling. One suspects his floor is high, too.

Recruiting Prowess

Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has been a hit with the recruits and Zamorano is no different. Martin had recruited Zamorano since the ninth grade. It paid off.

A big sell for Zamorano and his family was the family-like culture the Spartans have created in East Lansing.

Welcome to the Big 10, Trojans

The USC Trojans, a new addition to the conference, have already suffered a defeat. Zamorano was favoring the Trojans until the Spartans swooped in and changed his mind.

Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.

