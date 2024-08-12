Weekly Michigan State Spartan Football Recruiting Review
2025 Recruiting Class Commits:
5-Stars: 0
4-Stars: 0
3-Stars: 16
QB Leo Hannan, Servite (CA), Position: 25, Commitment Date: April 22, 2024
LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 69, Commitment Date: April 27, 2024
LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (MI), Position: 68, Commitment Date: May 12, 2024
TE Emmett Bork, Oconomowoc (WI), Position: 86, Commitment Date: May 13, 2024
RB Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (MI), Position: 44, Commitment Date: May 14, 2024
WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (OH), Position: 136, Commitment Date: June 7, 2024
IOL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (CA), Position: 87, Commitment Date: June 10, 2024
WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (TX), Position: 145, Commitment Date: June 14, 2024
TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 47, Commitment Date: June 17, 2024
CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62, Commitment Date: June 22, 2024
CB Aydan West, Quince Orchard (MD), Postion: 103, Commitment Date: June 25, 2024
OT Justin Bell, Dakota (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (OH), Position: 97, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (MI), Position: 66, Commitment Date: June 27, 2024
ATH Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: July 11, 2024
CB LaRue Zamorano III, Centennial (CA), Position: 53, Commitment Date: July 27, 2024
2025 Commit Total: 16
Observation:
What is the Prototypical Spartan Running Back?
Spartans running back coach Keith Bhonapha told reporters on Thursday that it is all about falling forward.
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big.' I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants," Bhonapha said. "I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already. When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
Bhonapha's prototype facilitates how he attacks the recruiting trail, too.
"I talked about you know, guys playing both sides of the ball," Bhonapha said. "I think that gives us a big opportunity to really evaluate their [football intelligence]. Because if a guy can play both sides of the ball in high school. Doing those sort of background checks can see what kind of football mind he has, we're already ahead of the curve. I think at the end of the day, I want those guys that are hungry, that are competitive, and have that urge to continue to take the next step. That's really what I'm looking for. But you know, they gotta be fast. I know that."
Most importantly:
"They gotta be able to score touchdowns."
