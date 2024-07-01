Weekly Spartan Football Recruiting Review, July 1
The Michigan State Spartans are on the recruiting trail 24/7. Every Monday, Spartan Nation will bring you everything you need to be up to date on the goings on in Spartan football recruiting!
Spartan Nation brings you the current class of commits, prospects receiving the most recent offers and interest from the Green and White, along with important dates, such as when prospects will make their announcements!
*All ratings from 247Sports
2025 Recruiting Class Commits:
5-Stars: 0
4-Stars: 0
3-Stars: 14
QB Leo Hannan, Servite (CA), Position: 25, Commitment Date: Apr 22, 2024
LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 69, Commitment Date: April 27, 2024
LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (MI), Position: 68, Commitment Date: May 12, 2024
TE Emmett Bork, Oconomowoc (WI), Position: 86, Commitment Date: May 13, 2024
RB Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (MI), Position: 44, Commitment Date: May 14, 2024
WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (OH), Position: 136, Commitment Date: June 7, 2024
IOL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (CA), Position: 87, Commitment Date: June 10, 2024
WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (TX), Position: 145, Commitment Date: June 14, 2024
TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 47, Commitment Date: June 17, 2024
CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62, Commitment Date: June 22, 2024
CB Aydan West, Quince Orchard (MD), Postion: 103, Commitment Date: June 25, 2024
OT Justin Bell, Dakota (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (OH), Position: 97, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (MI), Position: 66, Commitment Date: June 27th, 2024
2025 Commit Total: 14
Recent Offers
2025:
OT Kuol Kuol, Centreville (OH), Position: 79
6-foot-6, 260-pounds
17 offers
Observation:
Dog Days of Summer
Don't be surprised if things get a little slow in regard to new offers. Outside of camps and 7-on-7s, this is the regulated dead period for high school football in some states.
Comeback Kids
The Spartans had a huge week, securing four recruits. Two of those four were come-from-behind recruiting trail wins. The Spartans had less than a month to work with West, and they made the most of it with a huge official visit before the summer dead period. His 247Sports Crystal Ball was already favoring Virginia, and Smith's staff turned that around. Bell was also a June offer and committed within two weeks.
Close But No Cigar
The week was all victories on the recruiting trail. The Spartans lost out on several huge targets. Three-star athlete Desmond Straughton, once a favorite to commit to the Spartans, chose Illinois. Three-star defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon was a big target and announced his commitment to Iowa. Edge rusher Sherrod Henderson chose Virginia Tech on Sunday after a tightly contested recruitment cycle.
Possibly the biggest loss was offensive lineman Darius Afalava, who was not only a highly sought-after recruit and top Smith target but someone who seemed like a good bet to wear the Green and White. He had a great relationship with the staff, loved his official visit, and had history with offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. Afalava ultimately chose Oklahoma on Thursday.
Commitment Watch:
July 11
3-star athlete (wide receiver and safety) Bryson Williams will be announcing his commitment on the 11th. Things should be looking good for Michigan State, as he has remained positive about them and he has two Orchard Lake St. Mary's teammates, DJ White and Jayden Savoury, both committed to the Spartans.
Other
Linebacker Grant Beerman, a highly touted prospect and a top priority for defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Joe Rossi, will be announcing sometime in early July. Beerman had his last official visit at West Virginia, but he seems to like the Spartans.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.