Two MSU Receivers Who Rebounded Against Indiana
The Michigan State Spartans are on a four-game losing streak after a rough game against the Indiana Hoosiers, in which many units struggled to compete well.
Yet even with a multitude of struggles, quarterback Aidan Chiles still had a statistically good game, and some receivers that had been in a rough patch rebounded because of him, namely Omari Kelly and Crishon McCray.
So how did they rebound against the Hoosiers, and will they be able to keep it up against the Michigan Wolverines?
Omari Kelly's Bounce Back
- Statistically, Omari Kelly had been doing very poorly compared to his role at the beginning of the season.
- He only managed to produce three catches for thirty yards across two losses in conference play, leading up to MSU's game against Indiana.
- While ten yards per catch was great, he was not getting catches to work with his distance, but his patience proved good when the team faced the Hoosiers.
- Kelly amassed three catches for 59 yards at Indiana, matching his catch total and nearly doubling his yards from his previous two games.
- Against the Wolverines, he will have the opportunity to do the same with Chiles still at the helm, and potentially break out further with the extra vigor that rivalry games provide.
Crishon McCray's Bounce Back
- Crishon McCray's storyline is very mirrored to Kelly's, having more catches for similar yards, moving the offense down the field on more plays than on one occasion.
- He went from two catches for 37 yards to four catches for 42 yards against the Hoosiers, and became much more consistent than before with Chiles back at the helm.
- Should he continue his growth of moving the chains, then when he goes up against the Wolverines, the Spartans will have a much more dynamic and constant offense compared to their woes in the past few weeks.
Kelly and McCray were able to bounce back against the Hoosiers, and hopefully, they will continue to play well, and the team will need to follow suit in hopes of upsetting their rival in the Wolverines.
