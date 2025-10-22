Spartan Nation

Two MSU Receivers Who Rebounded Against Indiana

Much of MSU struggled against Indiana, but a few Receivers had a bounce back game.

Nathan Berry

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan State Spartans are on a four-game losing streak after a rough game against the Indiana Hoosiers, in which many units struggled to compete well.

Yet even with a multitude of struggles, quarterback Aidan Chiles still had a statistically good game, and some receivers that had been in a rough patch rebounded because of him, namely Omari Kelly and Crishon McCray.

So how did they rebound against the Hoosiers, and will they be able to keep it up against the Michigan Wolverines?

Omari Kelly's Bounce Back

MSU, Omari Kell
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) catches a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
  • Statistically, Omari Kelly had been doing very poorly compared to his role at the beginning of the season.
  • He only managed to produce three catches for thirty yards across two losses in conference play, leading up to MSU's game against Indiana.
  • While ten yards per catch was great, he was not getting catches to work with his distance, but his patience proved good when the team faced the Hoosiers.
MSU, Omari Kell
Michigan State's Omari Kelly, center, runs for a gain as UCLA's Key Lawrence closes in during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Kelly amassed three catches for 59 yards at Indiana, matching his catch total and nearly doubling his yards from his previous two games.
  • Against the Wolverines, he will have the opportunity to do the same with Chiles still at the helm, and potentially break out further with the extra vigor that rivalry games provide.

Crishon McCray's Bounce Back

MSU, Crishon McCra
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) catches a pass against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
  • Crishon McCray's storyline is very mirrored to Kelly's, having more catches for similar yards, moving the offense down the field on more plays than on one occasion.
  • He went from two catches for 37 yards to four catches for 42 yards against the Hoosiers, and became much more consistent than before with Chiles back at the helm.
Aidan Chiles, MS
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) calls a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
  • Should he continue his growth of moving the chains, then when he goes up against the Wolverines, the Spartans will have a much more dynamic and constant offense compared to their woes in the past few weeks.

Kelly and McCray were able to bounce back against the Hoosiers, and hopefully, they will continue to play well, and the team will need to follow suit in hopes of upsetting their rival in the Wolverines.

Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Kelly and McCray when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.