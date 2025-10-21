Why MSU's Recent Loss Could Be Huge for Chiles’ Growth
Coming into this week, Michigan State Football and Jonathan Smith really needed a win. Losing three Big Ten games is tough, but on a micro level, this game versus Indiana University meant a lot more than an extra number in the win column for this team.
Team sake, this game means a ton to MSU. Not only is it a conference win, it is also a chance to gain some momentum and find a rhythm as a team, as this year MSU has had inconsistent play from both sides.
To start the season, MSU played its most solid defensive game versus Western Michigan, which looked dominant. Not letting up a single offensive point the whole game.
Although the offense scored on the first three drives with ease, they didn't score another touchdown after that, which was concerning, showing some inconsistencies in Week 1. In total this game gave MSU fans hope about an improved defense, which has struggled for MSU for a while.
This defensive hope would be shot down after back-to-back wins, but the defense was letting up a lot of yards and points, and in the most part, letting up easy yards for most of the game. But a big positive is that these games versus Boston College and Youngstown State showed Chiles's big leap in maturity.
Why MSU's Recent Game Was Good For Chiles
The last three conference games had alarming play from Chiles, where he eventually got benched at the end of both games. In these games, Chiles struggled to hold on to the ball while getting hit, also having the maturity to throw the ball away when nothing is open. The whole season, up to those games, Chiles has been amazing at keeping the ball safe.
Hence why the game against Indiana was so important. Although MSU lost by a large margin, they were in the game for a brief while, and Chiles played heaps better than he had in the previous weeks. Against Indiana, Chiles looked extremely more comfortable in the pocket and with the ball in his hands. The offense in the first quarter looked smoother and more in rhythm.
This game has made Chiles's seat a little bit colder and gives hope to his progression as the season moves forward.
