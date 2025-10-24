Three Wolverine Defenders Michigan State Must Neutralize
Michigan State will take on the number 25-ranked Michigan Wolverines in East Lansing on October 25th at 7:30 on NBC.
Michigan is coming off a dominant rushing performance against Washington at home, whereas Michigan State is coming off a blowout loss against the number two-ranked Indiana.
Head coach Jonathan SmithThe Spartans are now 3-4, as they have lost four games in a row and are trying to save their season but also their jobs. As for Michigan, they are now 5-2 and one more win will give them bowl eligibility and will keep their college football playoff hopes alive.
With the stakes so high for the Spartans, let's look at who they need to stop on the defensive side of the ball.
Derrick Moore
Derrick Moore is an elite pass rusher, as he leads Michigan in sacks with 4.5. The senior edge rusher has been the leader of the defense, as he has great speed off the edge. Michigan State will need to double-team him on the offensive line, as he is also a good run stopper off the edge, too.
Moore has been with Michigan since 2022 and waited his turn on the depth chart. In 2023, Moore had the most sacks of his collegiate career with five, and got many scouts attention as he is a player who could have a long career playing on Sundays.
Ernest Hausman
Ernest Hausman is the leader tackler for Michigan, as he leads in total tackles, solo, and assisted tackles. Hausman has been another leader for Michigan as he is an elite run stopper as he will always disrupt from the second level. The Michigan States offensive line will need to get up to the second level fast and stop him before he disrupts the running game.
Jyaire Hill
While Moore and Hausman are great players, Jyaire Hill could arguably be the best player on Michigan's defense. The 6’2 junior cornerback has shut down every receiver he has had to cover. While he has only one interception throughout his career, many QBs have avoided throwing the ball his way as he has four pass deflections this season.
Since Hill has been at Michigan, he has paired well with former cornerback Will Johnson. Now that Johnson is in the NFL, Hill has stepped up nicely into that cornerback one slot.
For Michigan State, you need to watch all three levels of Michigan’s defense. Moore is an elite pass rusher who can disrupt passing plays and needs to be double-teamed. Hausman will always attack the running game, and it's important for MSU’s offensive line to stop him before he gets to the back. Hill is a shutdown corner, and Michigan State will need to find ways to attack him and make him make mistakes.
