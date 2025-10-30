National Media Discusses MSU's Jonathan Smith's Job Security
As Michigan State continues to slide, many fans and alumni have called for the university to fire head coach Jonathan Smith.
Smith, the former Oregon State standout coach, has only won three Big Ten games in 20 attempts, and it appears the Spartans are set to miss another bowl game. Fans and former players have become frustrated with the lack of results in Smith’s short time in East Lansing.
It wasn’t until this past weekend that Smith’s shortcomings were talked about at the national level. College football media is taking notice of the poor showings MSU has turned in under Smith this season.
Jonathan Smith on the hot seat?
On3’s Andy Staples listed Smith as one of the top hot-seat candidates across the country, and he and Ari Wasserman discussed Smith’s tenure on the Andy and Ari Show.
“We’re getting to untenable range,” said Wasserman. “I think that if you know that this is going to be a build, and it might take a year or two to get your footing, that’s one thing. But they’re already on track to regress from his first year.”
“In this era, you don’t get to get worse in year two. You might not be great in year two, but you have to show signs of improvement. Regression is the enemy of employment in college football.”
Wasserman pointed to MSU’s schedule and listed potential victories that could get this thing back on track.
“It seems like there are potential spots for wins,” he said. “I think beating Minnesota on the road will be tough. I don’t know what Penn State is going to be by that point in the year. I think you could picture them going 2-2 in that span, but I think that would be a pretty good turnaround for them.”
Wasserman also said MSU going 0-4 is likelier than going 2-2.
Even if MSU goes 2-2, the Spartans are 5-7 to close the season. That would not allow them to make a bowl game, and Smith’s team will not have improved record-wise or by the eye test.
Smith has tried to build a winner in a short time, but that has not materialized. It is unknown if he will lose his job at the end of the season, but if things continue to trend in this direction, it does not look good.
