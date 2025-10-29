Injuries No Excuse, But a Factor in MSU's Struggles
The Michigan State Spartans have had a bad season by every metric.
Jonathan Smith’s team has struggled on both sides of the ball, which has led to several decisive losses and his seat rising in temperature. Fans have lost faith in Smith and grown hopeful that he will be let go from his position as head coach.
MSU is 3-5 this season, losing its last five games by a margin of more than 17 points. Smith’s Spartans do not have a Big Ten win as October wraps up.
While poor play on offense and defense has largely been why the team has been bad, it is fair to say injuries have played a major part in the team’s failures.
Michigan State injuries
Injuries are not an excuse for how badly the Spartans have performed this season, but they have played a factor in the team’s inability to close games and come out victorious. Smith has not had several important contributors for much of the season.
Even in the USC game, key players like wide receiver Nick Marsh and running back Makhi Frazier were questionable entering the showdown with the Trojans. Not having those players at 100 percent did not help MSU as it tried to pick up a conference win on the road.
The Spartans have already lost several key contributors for the year, including starting offensive lineman Luka Vincic and depth linebacker Brady Pretzlaff. Vincic was expected to be a major factor for the interior offensive line, while Pretzlaff saw his role expanded this season.
Starting left tackle Stanton Ramil missed a month, returning to action against the Michigan Wolverines this past Saturday. His absence left this coaching staff scrambling to construct a competent offensive line.
Wide receiver Alante Brown, who has dealt with serious injuries since coming to East Lansing, has missed most of his games since joining the Spartans. He is dealing with another major injury that has kept him from being an impact returner and depth receiver.
While these players will not be the reason the Spartans miss another bowl game, their absences have caused the team to slip up in small ways.
If the Spartans can get healthier before the end of the year, they might have a fighting chance at the postseason.
