The Biggest Key for MSU Beating Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans are hoping to end a four-game losing streak by beating the Michigan Wolverines and bringing the Paul Bunyan Trophy home.
MSU has not beaten Michigan since 2021, and Spartan fans are growing tired of seeing the team lose to its most bitter rivals. Saturday night is a chance for the Spartans to turn their fortunes around.
Michigan has been playing good football this season, sitting at 5-2 and being ranked in the AP Poll. Sherrone Moore is doing a solid job in his second season leading the Wolverines.
Jonathan Smith has lost the faith of many Spartan fans and former players, and beating Michigan would be a major way for him to get back into their good graces.
But how can Smith’s Spartans pull off the upset against Michigan?
It starts and ends with controlling the game in the trenches.
Winning the trenches
The Wolverines are known for playing good football on the offensive and defensive lines, running the football effectively on offense and causing disruption on the defensive side.
If MSU can beat Michigan at its own game, it will put itself in a good spot to pull off the upset.
The Spartans have struggled on the offensive line this season, getting pushed back in the run game and not allowing Makhi Frazier and the Spartan backs to get much space on the ground.
Aidan Chiles has tried to survive behind the offensive line, but he has struggled to escape pressure at times. The Spartan offensive line must be better against a Michigan team that features talented rushers off the edge and on the interior.
On the defensive side, the story of MSU’s defense has been how poor it is at rushing the passer. MSU failed to sack Fernando Mendoza last week, continuing a stretch of poor play and lack of pressure.
If the Spartans let Bryce Underwood sit back in the pocket and find open receivers, they have no chance of winning. But if they make Underwood uncomfortable, they may earn themselves a few more offensive possessions.
MSU will be severely outmatched entering this game. Being more physical on both sides of the ball will be a major key to bringing Paul Bunyan back to East Lansing.
If not, the Spartans will drop a fifth straight game.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the biggest key to beating Michigan when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.