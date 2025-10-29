MSU's Wayne Matthews III on USC Injury, Updates Linebackers
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews III has been one of the defense's better players this season. He's made 46 total tackles this year, which is only second to Jordan Hall (60) on the team.
For a time, it seemed like Matthews' season might have ended early. He suffered an injury against USC that required a lengthy delay to get him off the field. Generally, when it takes that much time, the assumption is that the injury is going to be serious.
Matthews didn't end up missing a game. After Michigan State went on bye after the game against the Trojans, he was back out there against Nebraska.
On Wednesday, Matthews talked about his injury, his fellow linebackers, and the things that the team is emphasizing while trying to snap its five-game losing streak.
Watch Wayne Matthews III here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of Matthews' press conference has been provided.
Transcript
Q: So, when Jordan [Hall] is not in the game, how does that change kind of the communication piece for you and just the back end overall in the defense?
MATTHEWS: Well, he's a huge part of our communication on the defense, but I feel like the communication doesn't, you know, go like down or anything, you know. There still has to be a certain level of communication, which is the standard on our defense, and we have to keep that no matter who's in the game.
Q: I haven't talked to you since the USC game, I guess. How have you been, first of all, and how was that process of getting back as quickly as you did?
MATTHEWS: I'm well. I'm better than I was a couple weeks ago. The process has been... it hasn't been rough, it's been pretty good, you know, with all the well wishes and stuff from everyone, which is greatly appreciated. You know, coming back as fast as I did, it was kind of like... I wanted to be out there with the guys and I couldn't really let anything stop me from doing that, so I had to do all I could to, you know, get back out there with them.
Q: When it happened on the field, how, I guess, how serious was it to you at that point?
MATTHEWS: At the time, I really didn't know what was going on. I was actually pretty nervous when I was on the ground, but as I got on the stretcher and the cart and all that stuff, the nerves kind of went away. I kind of noticed that it wasn't something that was like as serious as people may have thought, which was a good thing.
