MSU's Chiles, Hall Go Over Rivalry Loss vs. Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State dropped to 0-5 during Big Ten conference play on Saturday night with a 31-20 loss to its bitter rival, Michigan.
Really, it feels like there might not be an end in sight for the Spartans' losing streak; there are only four games to go, and MSU will be an underdog in all of them.
Following the loss to the 25th-ranked Wolverines, captains Aidan Chiles and Jordan Hall talked about the game and what went wrong during it.
You can watch everything they said during their postgame press conference below.
Watch Aidan Chiles and Jordan Hall here:
In addition, a partial transcript of the press conference has been provided. This is only a small portion of what was said, though; the best way to know everything that was said is to watch the video.
Transcript
Q: With the pride you're taking in your game, do you ever find yourself having to separate how you feel about what's happening on the field, and how it impacts you personally as an individual? Do you ever have to separate that? Do you see that being a challenge for some athletes?
HALL: No, that's a selfish approach. I'm just gonna keep working on executing and playing better and being able to finish this game in the second half.
Q: Jordan, I guess, what would you say about your defensive performance overall as a team after last week and then the fumble that was overturned in the third quarter? How big was that? It looked like you guys have a chance at some momentum, and it gets wiped out?
HALL: Yeah, we did a lot of good today. Just didn't do well enough when it mattered most.
Q: Jordan, can you kind of go through that? What did the refs say on that call? Did you hear any conversation, or did you see a flag at that point?
HALL: No, I didn't. I didn't know what was happening until I was on the field the next play.
Q: Jordan, question for you. After that moment [the offsides call], I guess the swing of it, right? You make a game-altering play, and then it gets brought back. How did you guys navigate that? How did you manage that?
HALL: I don't know, I was thinking 'next rep.'
