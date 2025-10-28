Spartan Nation

Big Game Ahead for MSU's Rossi, Defense Against Minnesota

Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi will be coaching against his old team on Saturday.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi gives instructions while working with linebackers during camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the indoor practice facility in East Lansing.
Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi gives instructions while working with linebackers during camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the indoor practice facility in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
On Saturday, Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is getting his first opportunity to coach against Minnesota since he left the Golden Gophers for East Lansing.

Rossi had spent seven years coaching at Minnesota, the majority of that time as the team's defensive coordinator. All of that was with P.J. Fleck as the head coach of the Golden Gophers. Fleck is currently in his ninth season leading Minnesota.

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks at the post game press conference after 31-20 loss to Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The topic of Rossi returning to Minneapolis came up during both Fleck's and Jonathan Smith's press conferences on Monday.

Jonathan Smith

Smith was specifically asked if Rossi being on the staff is an advantage, since he knows what Minnesota likes to do very well, or maybe actually a disadvantage because the Gophers and Fleck know what he does.

"I think it goes both ways," Smith said. "[He's] familiar with, call it, both universities. I do think there's a mutual respect between the two of them [Rossi and Fleck]. I think Joe did a lot of good things there at Minnesota.

"We're excited about Joe being here. I know Joe deeply respects the place. He respects Coach Fleck and how they go about it. So I think it's probably a two-way street in the background of knowing each side."

PJ Flec
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

P.J. Fleck

Fleck was just asked generally about Rossi's defense and his thoughts on going up against him for the first time.

"They play exceptionally hard, and Coach Rossi did a tremendous amount for this program and the University of Minnesota, and I have a lot of respect for him and what he's done," Fleck said.

"A nd he's got an unbelievable family. He's a great husband, great father, just an awesome man. And when you watch his defense, it looks like our defense. The way they play, how hard they play, they are really deep up front defensively, tackle really well at linebacker, they got some really good corners, they love to press coverage, they believe in their guys on the perimeter and the back end, and he mixes it up a lot.

"That's Joe Rossi defense. Keep you guessing, keep things in front, and he does a really good job at the simple things."

MSU's Defense This Year

Joe Ross
Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi watches during warmups before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been a struggle for the Spartans' defense this year, though.

MSU is allowing 32.5 points per game this season, which ranks 117th out of 134 full FBS members. That's the most points allowed in the Big Ten and the third-most among Power Four teams (Oklahoma State, 38.9; Boston College, 34.4).

Michigan's 31 points against the Spartans is actually the best performance from the defense during Big Ten play. One chance MSU made was moving Rossi from the booth down the sidelines, something Smith says will continue moving forward.

Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi
Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi speaks to the media on Oct. 22, 2025, during the week of the Spartans' rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

