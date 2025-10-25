Why MSU's Game Against UM Might Determine Youth Movement
The Michigan State Spartans have a pivotal game against the Michigan Wolverines tonight at home.
This game carries significant weight for Jonathan Smith’s Spartans. Win, and your season is back on track. Lose, and coaching seats are burning up.
If the Spartans cannot beat Michigan for a fourth straight season, they will drop to 3-5 on the year, and a fourth straight bowl game miss appears to be reality. Smith’s job security will come into question, despite a significant buyout.
However, if MSU misses a bowl game but decides to keep Smith, the best course of action for the former Oregon State coach would be to bench veterans who did not get the job done in the early parts of the year.
If experienced Spartans have struggled at their respective positions, it is in Smith’s best interest to sit them down and give young players the opportunity to prove themselves on the field for the last four games of the season.
Young Spartan defenders
For example, this Michigan State defense has struggled tremendously this season, regressing in year two under Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi. MSU ranks near the bottom of the conference in almost every significant defensive statistic.
The most alarming part about that fact is that MSU’s defense is loaded with experienced players. For such a seasoned group to lack cohesion so significantly is inexcusable from a player and coaching perspective.
Who knows if Derrick Simmons would be better on the interior than Grady Kelly? Would Mikeshun Beeler be any worse off the edge than David Santiago or Jalen Thompson?
The point is, they can’t be much worse.
Playing young players probably won’t save Smith’s job, but if those players look better than the Spartans’ veterans, one might wonder why those players weren’t playing earlier in the season.
Some young Spartans, like cornerback Aydan West, have played throughout this season. West has done a solid job in his freshman season, posting four tackles and one pass defended.
If MSU loses tonight, it will be a lost season. That could be the green light for this coaching staff to see what it has in its young players – even if it isn’t long for East Lansing.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to let us know if you think MSU will start to play more young players after the Michigan game when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.