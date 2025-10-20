Get to Know MSU's Opponent's HC, UM's Sherrone Moore
The Michigan State Spartans will host their bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, in a rivalry game that might decide the future of this football program.
The Spartans, losers of four straight, are in dire straits, looking for three more wins to salvage a bowl season – and Jonathan Smith’s job. MSU has a chance to right the ship by taking down the Wolverines, against whom the Spartans have lost three straight.
Michigan is coming off a signature win against a good Washington team, pulling away in the fourth quarter of a game that was a stalemate for much of the contest.
The Wolverines are led by Sherrone Moore, who took over as coach when Jim Harbaugh departed. He has not had the same level of success in his short time, but the team is still playing good football under him.
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore
Moore is 11-6 as the Wolverines’ head coach, finding success as the interim coach when Harbaugh was suspended by the NCAA for recruiting violations. He also served a one-game suspension in those findings.
Moore was also suspended this season for two games for the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. Michigan is 5-2 in 2025 and ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll.
The Wolverines are playing the same football they always have under Moore: controlling both lines of scrimmage, running the football efficiently, and playing tough defense. As a former offensive lineman, Moore has ensured that Michigan is sound in the trenches.
Moore is 1-0 against Michigan State in his career, and although some fans have grown impatient with him, they like that he can beat their rivals. He also beat Ohio State last season in a display of toughness against the Buckeyes.
He won eight games in his first season, and the Wolverines look on pace to surpass that number in 2025. Any Wolverine fans calling for the program to move on from Moore are exaggerating.
MSU must protect against the Wolverines’ tough defensive line and find ways to affect quarterback Bryce Underwood; otherwise, he will have a big game, and Moore will go to 2-0 against the Spartans.
