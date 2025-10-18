What a Loss to Indiana Would Mean for Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans are trying to get the season back on track by pulling off an upset against the Indiana Hoosiers this afternoon.
No one is giving the Spartans much of a shot to win the game against one of the best teams in the country, but that is when MSU is at its best.
It has not been that way for a while, but it wouldn’t hurt for the team to rediscover a Dantonio-esque identity when things are so close to going off the rails.
It will take discipline, execution, and a minor miracle to pull off this upset, as Indiana is a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball. Curt Cignetti has quickly turned the Hoosiers into one of the best teams in college football.
What will happen to this Spartan program in the likelihood of a loss?
The outlook for Michigan State
Would MSU fire Jonathan Smith if things go poorly? Lansing State Journal reporter Graham Couch believes that could be a possibility.
If the Spartans fire Smith after a bad loss to Indiana, a 30-day transfer portal window will open for players wishing to find a new place to play college football. Would the Spartans lose any key contributors?
Beyond speculation, a loss drops MSU to 3-4 and 0-4 in the Big Ten. The team would have its spirit crushed before going into a crucial rivalry game against Michigan.
The Wolverines dropped a game to USC last weekend, but Sherrone Moore’s team has largely played good football this season.
The Spartans would not be favored in that game, and losing to Michigan for a fourth straight season would crush fans who are already down in the dumps about this program.
Even if MSU does not fire Smith after the Indiana game, Athletic Director J Batt should begin to compile a shortlist of coaches he might find to be a good fit for the program. Batt did not hire Smith, so he has no ties to him.
A loss would put the Spartans in a bad place, record-wise and in the grand scheme of things.
That appears to be the likeliest outcome, so we will monitor what happens within the program after today’s result.
