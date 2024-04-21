Michigan State WRs Nick Marsh, Montorie Foster Jr. Shine in Spring Game
A pair of wide receivers had standout performances when Michigan State football hosted its "Spring Showcase" on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.
Highly-anticipated freshman Nick Marsh showed the MSU faithful why he was considered a four-star and Top 150 prospect in the class of 2024, as the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder caught three passes for 105 yards, including a 75-yard bomb from quarterback Tommy Schuster after slipping behind the defense.
While the freshman had the biggest play of the afternoon, redshirt senior Montorie Foster Jr. had a nice day as well, with three receptions for 81 yards. Foster appears to have already developed a chemistry with quarterback Aidan Chiles and was the sophomore signal-caller's favorite target on Saturday.
"Both of those guys have really had a solid spring throughout," Spartans coach Jonathan Smith said of the spring standouts after Saturday's event. "I think Nick has really come on in the last half of practices, making some plays. You can tell he's getting more and more comfortable in the scheme, and he's gifted physically.
"Montorie, we feel awesome about his ability to move to a couple positions receiver-wise. That gives us some answers if multiple guys can play multiple spots. We think Montorie is one of those guys."
While Marsh played with Schuster as part of Michigan State's second team defense in the spring game, the freshman wide receiver has started to form a bond with Chiles, a sophomore.
"I see a lot of me in Nick, simply because he started off young," Chiles said of Marsh. "He's different than me, we have different attitudes and everything, but he's young, he's a baller and he thrives a lot off talent and everything. It helps a lot. I did the same thing my freshman year, I thrived off of what I could do talent-wise and athletically, but overall coming this fall, we have to work with Nick. We have to get into the playbook...because I think he can help us really big in the fall."
Michigan State is seeking a transfer portal addition at wide receiver this spring, but the Spartans have a core of options at the position in Foster, Marsh, redshirt sophomore Jaron Glover and redshirt senior Alante Brown.
