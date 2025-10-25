Spartan Nation

Final Thoughts Before Michigan Takes on Michigan State

Let's break down this rivalry game one last time on the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast.

Jacob Cotsonika

Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) rolls out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) rolls out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The day of the biggest game of Michigan State's season has arrived. Michigan's in town, and the 25th-ranked Wolverines are hoping to take the Paul Bunyan Trophy back with them to Ann Arbor for a fourth consecutive year.

MSU enters on a four-game losing streak, and it certainly feels like the Spartans and head coach Jonathan Smith are on their last, real chance to turn their season around.

Jonathan Smith, Sherrone Moor
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, left, shakes hands with head coach Sherrone Moore after 24-17 loss at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, now is a good time to go over the game once more. I already predicted a victory for UM on Friday.

You can watch the entire pregame edition of the podcast below.

Watch the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast here:

Additionally, a partial transcript of Jonathan Smith's Monday press conference has been provided. Smith recapped his thoughts on the 38-13 loss to No. 3 Indiana and previewed this rivalry game.

Jonathan Smith

Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith talks to the media on Oct. 20, 2025 about the Spartans' upcoming rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

SMITH: OK, recapping some of the film from Saturday. Offensively, there was some things that we had a chance to move the ball. We did a good job of that on a lot of drives, but obviously came down to still executing. Finishing with 13 points isn't gonna be enough. We've gotta be able to finish on that end. 

Defensively, starting point, there's not a lot there that you're loving. Good offense (for IU), no question, but we've got to make it harder on them. Some of that, you think about third downs. We had a couple (chances), especially early third and longer to get off the field, didn't do it. And so we got a lot to work on there defensively for that one.

Special teams, really, there wasn't a lot there, tape-wise, the amount of snaps, the amount of times teams were punting. I was pleased with Martin (Connington) coming in and finishing with a kick that, as we go through the season, kicks are gonna be more and more important, and so that one stood out. 

But we all know what this week is. Huge rivalry week, which is great. And again, one of the best things about college football, this game being the most meaningful game on our schedule.

Aidan Chile
Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Cameron Brandt (91) pressures Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

We did flip the switch pretty quickly yesterday as a team. Digested some of the things from the film, and then moved forward. 

This game means a ton to our players, but also former players, the program, you think about alumni, all of it.

It's a very important, meaningful game, and so that creates a huge opportunity for us, especially kind of where we're at with things.

This season hasn't gone our way, all those things. I think it comes at a good time to galvanize this group and have a great week of work, getting ready for Saturday night.

Paul Bunyan Troph
Michigan State players celebrate the 37-33 win over Michigan by raising the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

