MSU’s Spot Revealed in Sports Illustrated’s Complete Division I Rankings

Sports Illustrated contributor Kevin Sweeney has the Spartans among the nation's best in a list of every Division I team.

Jacob Cotsonika

Feb 26, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) handles the ball during the first half against Maryland Terrapins guard Rodney Rice (1) at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Imagine being dealt the task of ranking every single Division I college basketball team. There are 365 of them, by the way.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney released a list, revealing he'd done just that. He (somehow) split the hairs between No. 156 UTEP and No. 157 Toledo and every other team up and below that.

Michigan State's Ranking

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Sweeney ended up putting Michigan State at No. 22 nationally. MSU got this ranking from him because of the fact that it has Hall of Famer Tom Izzo as its coach and also "elite defensive personnel."

Because of that, Sweeney does not foresee the Spartans being a team that many teams look forward to going against.

"If nothing else, this will not be a fun team to play against and one that will likely grind their way to plenty of ugly wins," he wrote.

The reason the defending Big Ten champions, who were among the nation's final eight teams last year, aren't higher is due to Sweeney's concerns about the team's offense. Michigan State is losing its top three scorers from last year: Jaden Akins (12.8 ppg), Jase Richardson (12.1 ppg), and Tre Holloman (9.1 ppg).

Sweeney's rankings also place MSU at sixth in the Big Ten.

The conference foes ahead of the Spartans are No. 5 Purdue, No. 12 Michigan, No. 15 Illinois, No. 18 Wisconsin, and No. 19 UCLA.

Thoughts on the Ranking

Michigan State's Coen Carr (left) listens to instructions from head coach Tom Izzo (right) during an exhibition game against Bowling Green on Oct. 23, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

I think Sweeney's preseason assessment of the Spartans is quite fair. His ranking aligns exactly with the preseason AP Poll, which also has MSU at No. 22, but differs in that Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten.

Personally, I think that MSU deserves more consideration for the high teens because of the sustained success the program enjoys under Izzo, but that does not appear to be the consensus outside of East Lansing. Only 16 of the AP's 61 voters have Michigan State at No. 20 or better, the highest vote being for No. 13.

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo instructs the team during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The point from Sweeney that I agree with the most is that the Spartans' offense does not look as good as last year's on paper. There does not appear to be a Richardson-type player who can handle the ball, shoot a higher volume of threes, and also get crafty near the rim.

Someone can emerge like Richardson did last year, but that is never a sure thing. Coen Carr appears to be taking a bigger role in the offense, Trey Fort's ability to score from long range is vital, as is how well Kur Teng has developed since last year. Freshmen Cam Ward and Jordan Scott also look like players who can potentially contribute quickly.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott passes the ball against Bowling Green during the second half on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.