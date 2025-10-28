MSU’s Spot Revealed in Sports Illustrated’s Complete Division I Rankings
Imagine being dealt the task of ranking every single Division I college basketball team. There are 365 of them, by the way.
On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney released a list, revealing he'd done just that. He (somehow) split the hairs between No. 156 UTEP and No. 157 Toledo and every other team up and below that.
Michigan State's Ranking
Sweeney ended up putting Michigan State at No. 22 nationally. MSU got this ranking from him because of the fact that it has Hall of Famer Tom Izzo as its coach and also "elite defensive personnel."
Because of that, Sweeney does not foresee the Spartans being a team that many teams look forward to going against.
"If nothing else, this will not be a fun team to play against and one that will likely grind their way to plenty of ugly wins," he wrote.
The reason the defending Big Ten champions, who were among the nation's final eight teams last year, aren't higher is due to Sweeney's concerns about the team's offense. Michigan State is losing its top three scorers from last year: Jaden Akins (12.8 ppg), Jase Richardson (12.1 ppg), and Tre Holloman (9.1 ppg).
Sweeney's rankings also place MSU at sixth in the Big Ten.
The conference foes ahead of the Spartans are No. 5 Purdue, No. 12 Michigan, No. 15 Illinois, No. 18 Wisconsin, and No. 19 UCLA.
Thoughts on the Ranking
I think Sweeney's preseason assessment of the Spartans is quite fair. His ranking aligns exactly with the preseason AP Poll, which also has MSU at No. 22, but differs in that Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten.
Personally, I think that MSU deserves more consideration for the high teens because of the sustained success the program enjoys under Izzo, but that does not appear to be the consensus outside of East Lansing. Only 16 of the AP's 61 voters have Michigan State at No. 20 or better, the highest vote being for No. 13.
The point from Sweeney that I agree with the most is that the Spartans' offense does not look as good as last year's on paper. There does not appear to be a Richardson-type player who can handle the ball, shoot a higher volume of threes, and also get crafty near the rim.
Someone can emerge like Richardson did last year, but that is never a sure thing. Coen Carr appears to be taking a bigger role in the offense, Trey Fort's ability to score from long range is vital, as is how well Kur Teng has developed since last year. Freshmen Cam Ward and Jordan Scott also look like players who can potentially contribute quickly.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Sweeney's assessment of MSU when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.