MSU's Tom Izzo Previews Upcoming Game vs Penn State

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- There will be much to learn about No. 9 Michigan State this weekend, as the Spartans hit the road to take on Penn State on Saturday.

MSU will be coming off a defeat for the first time this season, is dealing with the distractions and grind of finals week, and will play its first true road game. Still, if the Spartans are a true top team, they should be able to take care of an inferior Nittany Lions squad.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., right, moves the ball as Duke's Caleb Foster defends during the second half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo spoke on Thursday afternoon about Saturday's challenge and what he's seen from his team since the home loss against Duke .

Calendar Trickiness

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo listens to a ref make a call during a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Well, there's always the final exam worry, especially when the other school doesn't have them until next week," Izzo said. "You're always kind of worried about how your guys are going to have to leave a little early. Divine [Ugochukwu] got here late. It's the thing you've got to do. You change practice times up. It's nothing historic, but it also just gives you something else to worry about."

Contrary to popular belief, the athletes still have classes to go to and pass. Not having finals just yet is another slight edge PSU might have, since, as Izzo said, players are having to leave practice early or arrive late to get to their exams.

Penn State's Loss to Indiana

Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson (3) watches his last three-pointer go in to give the Hoosiers an even 100 for the night so far during the Indiana versus Penn State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Izzo also didn't seem to take too much stock in Penn State's blowout loss to Indiana. The Hoosiers rained 17 threes on Tuesday en route to a 113-72 win.

"We've got a [opponent] who I think is very well-coached," Izzo said. "They were playing pretty well. They went down to Indiana. I don't think God would have beat Indiana that night, because the guy [Lamar Wilkerson] hit so many threes that it was unbelievable. It wasn't bad [defense]; it was unbelievable offense."

Response from Duke Loss

From left, Michigan State players guard Kur Teng (2), guard Divine Ugochukwu (99), forward Cameron Ward (3) and guard Trey Fort (9) watch the last seconds of the second half against Duke at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"That's hard to evaluate if I were to be very honest with you," Izzo said when asked how the team has responded to the loss to the Blue Devils. "I want to say they're mad. I want to say all that because that's what you want to hear, I want to hear, the fans want to hear.

"But when you come off a loss like that the next day, you're with tutors all day because you have finals. It's just a different time of year."

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks to an assistant during the Spartans' exhibition game against Bowling Green on Oct. 23, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

